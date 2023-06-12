A woman from Seligman who brought a child covered in vomit and urine to the Carthage hospital a year ago while under the influence of drugs herself has been ordered into a local treatment court program.
Jessica N. Lawyer, 29, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to an amended count of felony child endangerment and to possession of a controlled substance in a plea deal dismissing two related child abuse counts and allowing a suspended imposition of sentence.
The defendant's plea agreement will require her to complete a treatment court program in Barry County, according to the Jasper County prosecutor's office.
Lawyer told hospital staff she did not know the name of her own child, who was brought to Mercy Hospital Carthage with an ear infection on June 4, 2022. A probable-cause affidavit states that both her clothes and the child's clothes were covered in vomit and urine.
A toxicology test of the defendant was positive for methamphetamine and barbiturates, and she was found to be in possession of 21 Xanax pills when placed under arrest for allegedly having left two other children of hers alone in a motel room while she took the third child to the hospital.
One of the children purportedly told Carthage police that the children had gone more than a day without food and water while their mother had been using drugs at the motel with her friends.
