A Jasper County judge granted a Carthage man a suspended sentence and probation on a vehicle tampering conviction on condition that he complete a local residential recovery program and pay restitution to his victims.
Cory M.J. Burton, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 12 to a felony count of vehicle tampering in a plea agreement dismissing a second count of the same offense as well as counts of forgery and failure to register as a sex offender.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal at a sentencing hearing Monday and assessed Burton an underlying prison term of six years with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years. The judge further ordered that Burton complete the FORGE Center program for homeless and addicted men in Joplin and pay $1,525 in restitution after holds placed on him by Newton County Circuit Court and a municipal court have been resolved.
Burton was found to be in possession of a 1991 Ford Ranger pickup truck in October 2018 that had been reported stolen from a car dealership in Carthage. The truck had been spray-painted black and was bearing the license plates of another truck.
At the time, Burton also had failed to update his registration with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department as a convicted sex offender, according to a probable-cause affidavit. He has a misdemeanor conviction for sexual misconduct and is required to register with the sheriff’s office in the county in which he resides.
The forgery count dismissed in the case concerned a stolen check he allegedly cashed in June 2018 at Community Bank and Trust in Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.