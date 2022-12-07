A Joplin woman was granted a suspended sentence and probation when she pleaded guilty this week in Jasper County Circuit Court to unlawful possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
Jamie L. McCann, 43, changed her plea to guilty on the charge at a hearing Tuesday in a plea agreement calling for a suspended sentence. Judge David Mouton accepted the plea bargain and assessed McCann five years with execution of the sentence suspended pending completion of five years of supervised probation.
McCann was caught with a handgun when a police officer spotted her at a business on South Maiden Lane and ran a check on her that showed she had an outstanding warrant. During her arrest, she was found to have a Glock pistol concealed in her waistband.
A probable-cause affidavit states that she has a felony conviction in 1999 for possession of a controlled substance and is prohibited from possessing firearms.
