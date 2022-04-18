A 43-year-old Joplin man took a plea offer Monday granting him a suspended sentence in the baseball bat assault of another man a year ago in Duquesne.
Ryan D. Hunnell pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree assault in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of armed criminal action and allowing the suspended sentence.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and assessed the defendant three years for the crime but suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on probation for five years.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, Hunnell hit Michael Messer in the face and back of the head with a baseball bat March 26, 2021, when Messer came over to Hunnell's residence in the company of Hunnell's wife, who was there to pick up a check from the defendant.
Hunnell told police that Messer had threatened him in text messages and that he had told his wife not to bring Messer around or he would hit him with a bat, according to the affidavit. But he was unable to show police any of the text message threats, and the victim and his wife were not on a public street and not on his property when he attacked Messer, according to the affidavit.
In attacking Messer with the bat, Hunnell also broke three windows of the victim's SUV, and Messer had to be taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to the affidavit.
