A Carl Junction man was granted a suspended sentence and probation this week in a plea bargain on felony drug and weapon charges.
Kevin E. Warner, 52, pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to possession of a controlled substance in a plea deal dismissing a related count of unlawful possession of an illegal weapon.
Judge David Mouton accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Warner to seven years on the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
The conviction pertains to an arrest Jan. 8, 2020, when Carl Junction police served a search warrant at the defendant's home and seized 6 grams of methamphetamine. A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges alleged that officers also seized a switchblade located near a drug pipe and butane torch in Warner's home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.