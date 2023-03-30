A Joplin man facing felony counts from three arrests in 2020 resolved one of his cases this week by accepting a plea offer on a drug charge.
Brandon W. Oakes, 31, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jasper County Circuit Court to possession of methamphetamine in a plea agreement dismissing related misdemeanor counts of driving while with a revoked license and failure to maintain driver's insurance.
Judge David Mouton accepted the plea arrangement and sentenced Oakes to seven years on the conviction with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
The case pertained to an arrest Jan. 18, 2020, when a Joplin police officer spotted the defendant getting out of the driver's seat of a vehicle and climbing into the back seat. A check of the vehicle's registration showed that the owner had active warrants, leading to the officer's decision to contact Oakes, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Further investigation purportedly showed that Oakes' driver's license was revoked and that he had no insurance. He was arrested and taken to jail, where 15.7 grams of meth were discovered in his possession during booking procedures, according to the affidavit.
The defendant still has felony counts of assault from an arrest in April 2020 and of vehicle tampering, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest from an arrest in June 2020 pending against him in Jasper County, according to court records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.