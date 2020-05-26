A Tulsa, Oklahoma, man received a suspended sentence Tuesday when he pleaded guilty to a felony drug offense in connection with a traffic stop and arrest last year in Joplin.
Benjamin J. Dover, 37, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to a felony count of possession of a controlled substance in a plea agreement allowing a suspended sentence and dismissing related counts of forgery and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Judge David Mouton assessed Dover seven years on the drug conviction but suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on supervised probation instead for five years.
Joplin police arrested the defendant after a traffic stop Aug. 5, 2019, near the intersection of Seventh Street and Moffet Avenue. A probable-cause affidavit states that Dover was driving with no headlights on and that officers allegedly found 837.5 grams of marijuana, 9.3 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, a couple of counterfeit bills and a stolen firearm in his vehicle.
The affidavit states that Dover is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms in Missouri.
