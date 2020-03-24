A Carthage man on parole for a prior conviction received a suspended sentence Monday on a conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane granted Dusty R. Hodson, 34, a suspended seven-year sentence on the conviction at a hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. Hodson pleaded guilty to the offense Feb. 24 in a plea agreement dismissing a related misdemeanor charge of trespassing.
Assistant Prosecutor Kimberly Fisher said Hodson will be returning to the Missouri Department of Corrections nonetheless due to a parole hold placed on him with respect to a prior conviction for nonsupport.
The firearm conviction stems from an arrest Feb. 19, 2019, at a property on County Road 70 near Reeds. A deputy responding to a call reporting a trespassing in progress found Hodson purportedly cutting down trees on a property from which he had been banned previously by the owner. A probable-cause affidavit states that the deputy discovered two rifles and a shotgun in Hodson's vehicle. His prior felony conviction prohibited him from possessing firearms.
