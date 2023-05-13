MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Springfield man accepted a plea offer last week in Lawrence County Circuit Court granting him two suspended sentences and probation in a child sexual abuse case involving a 10-year-old victim.
Jacob D. Bradley, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced count of second-degree statutory sodomy and to first-degree child endangerment in a plea deal dismissing a third count of first-degree child molestation and calling for the suspended sentences. Bradley had been facing a count of first-degree statutory sodomy as well as the child molestation and endangerment counts.
Judge David Cole accepted the plea bargain and assessed Bradley seven years on each conviction with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
The charges pertain to February of last year when four children were left in Bradley's care and their mother returned to find him passed out from drinking beer. A probable-cause affidavit states that the Missouri Department of Social Services was called concerning the lack of supervision provided by the defendant, and a few days later one of them told a family member that he had touched her inappropriately.
The girl was interviewed at a child advocacy center leading to the charges that eventually were filed following an investigation by the Lawrence County sheriff's office.
