NEVADA, Mo. — A 22-year-old Nevada man was granted suspended sentences and probation when he pleaded guilty to pressuring an underage girl into having sex with him.
Justin L. Mangum pleaded guilty Sept. 28 in Vernon County Circuit Court to second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy in a plea agreement allowing the suspended sentences.
Judge David Munton accepted the plea bargain and assessed Mangum five years on each count, with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
Mangum was 21 years old in September 2020 when he purportedly forced and pressured sex acts on a 16-year-old girl.
The matter came to light when the girl disclosed what had happened to her legal guardian who reported it to police.
