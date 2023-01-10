NEOSHO, Mo. — A Neosho man was granted suspended sentences and probation Monday on convictions for trafficking in stolen identities, forgery and possession of methamphetamine.
Malcolmx L. Cunningham, 52, entered an Alford plea to the three felony counts in Newton County Circuit Court in an agreement with the prosecutor's office that called for the suspended sentences. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the matter were to proceed to trial.
Judge Gregory Stremel accepted the plea deal and assessed Cunningham concurrent terms of seven years on each of the convictions with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
The stolen identities and drug charges stem from a search warrant Neosho police served Oct. 30, 2019, on the defendant's apartment. A probable-cause affidavit states that a small bag of meth, six syringes containing liquid meth, drug pipes and scales were seized.
The search also turned up 17 driver's licenses and 49 debit cards belonging to other people and believed to have been stolen from their vehicles and mailboxes as well as laptop computers, tablets, a scanner and check programs suspected of being used to create counterfeit checks.
The forgery conviction pertains to a prior arrest in September 2019.
