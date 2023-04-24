A 31-year-old Joplin man was assessed a suspended sentences and probation when he pleaded guilty Monday to three felony counts stemming from a stolen-vehicle pursuit almost three years ago.
Brandon W. Oakes pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest in a plea agreement calling for suspended sentences.
Judge Dean Dankelson accepted the plea bargain and assessed Oakes seven years on the tampering and firearm convictions and four years on the resisting arrest count with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
The convictions pertain to a stolen vehicle pursuit June 5, 2020, when a Joplin police officer attempted to stop a vehicle the defendant was driving in an erratic manner, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Oakes sped away, crashing the vehicle near West Third Street and South Byers Avenue. He then ran off.
During his flight, he was observed by an officer discarding a gun in a trash can, and the vehicle proved to have been stolen in Webb City.
Oakes had pleaded guilty March 28 to possession of methamphetamine from an arrest in January 2020 and received a seven-year suspended sentence in that case as well.
