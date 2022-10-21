A rural Sarcoxie woman was sentenced this week on felony drug and resisting arrest convictions stemming from an arrest in which she was also charged with trafficking in stolen identities.
Jasper County Circuit Court Judge David Mouton assessed Misty A. Martel, 42, six years for delivery of a controlled substance and four years for resisting arrest, but suspended execution of the sentences and ordered her placed on supervised probation for five years.
Martel pleaded guilty to the charges Aug. 22 in a plea agreement dismissing a third count of trafficking in stolen identities.
Martel was arrested March 4, 2021, when a Sarcoxie police officer stopped the vehicle she was driving for an expired plate and she provided the officer a false identity before speeding off. A high-speed pursuit ensued for 15 minutes, ending at her home on Shetland Road, where a search of her vehicle turned up 6.8 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and several debit and credit cards, a driver's license and packages belonging to other people.
