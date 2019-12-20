Two convicted sex offenders received suspended sentences this week when they pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to violations of the state's sex offender registration law.
• Circuit Judge David Mouton assessed Frank B. Smith, 58, four years for his violation of the law at a hearing Monday, but suspended execution of the sentence and placed him on supervised probation for five years. Smith had pleaded guilty to the charge Oct. 29 in a plea agreement calling for a suspended sentence.
Smith, of rural Carthage, was convicted of attempted sexual abuse of a 27-year-old woman in 1992 in Illinois and is required to register with the sheriff's office in the county in which he resides in Missouri. A probable-cause affidavit states that the sheriff's office discovered in January 2016 that he had been living in Jasper County for about three months without registering.
• Christopher S. Zabasniki, 26, of Joplin, pleaded guilty to the same offense at another hearing Monday in Mouton's courtroom in a plea agreement calling for a suspended sentence. The judge sentenced him to four years as well, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
Zabasniki was convicted of statutory rape of a 16-year-old girl in 2016 in Joplin and is required to register as a sex offender. An affidavit filed in his case states that he had registered with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department in July and provided the Watered Gardens address of 531 S. Kentucky Ave. as his home address. An investigator checking up on his registration learned that Watered Gardens had no record of him residing there, and the manager was not even familiar with who he was, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.