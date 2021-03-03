PITTSBURG, Kan. — A hazardous device team from the Kansas Highway Patrol was called in Wednesday afternoon when a suspicious device was found near the Pittsburg State University campus.
Pittsburg police were notified about 2:50 p.m. by PSU campus police that a device had been found in the 1500 block of South Joplin Street. The state patrol was contacted and a hazardous device team sent to the scene.
No further information had been released about the matter Wednesday.
