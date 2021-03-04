PITTSBURG, Kan. — A suspicious device located Wednesday afternoon near the Pittsburg State University campus was dismantled a few hours later and is being examined for trace evidence at a Kansas Bureau of Investigation crime lab.
According to a news release Thursday from Pittsburg police, a hazardous device team from the Kansas Highway Patrol discovered incendiary components in the device located in the 1500 block of South Joplin Street when they dismantled it Wednesday night.
Components of the device were sent to a KBI forensics laboratory for further examination. Police said no suspects have been developed as yet in their investigation.
