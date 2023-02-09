A report Thursday morning of a suspicious person spotted inside College Heights Christian Church led to a lockdown of the church's school.
Joplin police received a call at 7:56 a.m. reporting a suspicious person in the church's complex at 4311 E. Newman Road followed by the triggering of an alarm there.
Brian Lewis, assistant police chief, said College Heights Christian School went on lockdown as officers arrived. Duquesne and Missouri Southern State University police, Jasper County sheriff's deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol all responded to the call along with Joplin officers.
Lewis said a search was conducted of both church and school buildings without locating anyone not authorized to be there. He said a review of video surveillance also did not reveal anything of a suspicious nature.
