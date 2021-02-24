Two people were arrested for warrants and a misdemeanor assault after a shots-fired incident Saturday night that led to a standoff with police and a response by a special weapons and tactics team to South Picher Avenue in Joplin.
Capt. Will Davis said neighbors reported hearing gunshots at 11:18 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Picher Avenue. A standoff ensued when officers arrived on the scene and attempted to call out all occupants of the residence. A SWAT team was called to the scene at 12:52 a.m. Sunday after extensive efforts to talk the occupants into coming out went unheeded, Davis said.
Eventually, nine people emerged, and two of them were arrested on warrants. Police also learned of a misdemeanor assault that had taken place inside the house and charged one of the occupants with that offense.
No one was shot or seriously injured in the incident, Davis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.