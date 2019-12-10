A Joplin man received suspended sentences when he pleaded guilty this week to two counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person through home repair scams.
Torrey E. Rickey, 43, pleaded guilty to the charges in Jasper County Circuit Court in a plea agreement allowing suspended sentences on condition that he pay restitution. Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted the plea deal and assessed Rickey concurrent terms of 15 years in prison as an underlying sentence with execution of the sentences suspended and the defendant placed on supervised probation for five years.
According to court records and testimony in the case, Rickey swindled more than $80,000 out of a 79-year-old Carl Junction man on supposed remodeling of his home in 2015 and 2016 that was never actually done. A probable cause affidavit states that the victim paid Rickey $14,000 in two separate checks and also paid him and three accomplices another $70,000 for nonexistent home repairs they claimed to have made for him over the course of a year.
The defendant also was charged with swindling $7,500 out of an elderly Joplin woman for the supposed painting of her home. The woman has since died, but her sister testified on her behalf at a preliminary hearing in 2017, identifying Rickey as the man who cheated her sister.
The judge ordered that Rickey pay $36,025 in remaining restitution in the case as a condition of his probation.
