A Carl Junction teen waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on a felony weapon charge stemming from a shooting incident April 6 and a subsequent search of his bedroom.
Jerome Tucker, 17, waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on a count of unlawful use of a weapon and was ordered bound over for trial by Associate Judge Joe Hensley. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Feb. 17.
A Jasper County deputy responding to a report of shots fired near Hunter Road and County Road 290 made contact with Tucker, who purportedly admitted having discharged a firearm from a moving vehicle, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case. The document states that witnesses also told the deputy that Tucker was one of the shooters involved.
The deputy wrote in the affidavit that a consent search of the defendant's bedroom at a residence on Hummingbird Lane resulted in the seizure of some marijuana THC wax, drug paraphernalia and several firearms.
