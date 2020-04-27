A 14-year-old boy was detained on charges after the stabbing Saturday night of two people at a residence near Reeds, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies were called at 10:42 p.m. to the 8700 block County Road 40 where they discovered a man and woman, both 54, with serious stab wounds.
Sheriff's Capt. Derek Walrod said the victims were transported to local hospitals and are expected to recovery fully from their injuries. Walrod said the stabbing took place inside the home of the victims and that they placed the call for help that brought the deputies.
Walrod said the juvenile suspected of stabbing them was taken into custody at the residence without incident. He declined to comment on the relationship of the teen to the victims pending further investigation. He indicated that investigators had not had the opportunity as yet on Monday to interview the victims due to their injuries.
