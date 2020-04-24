Teen charged in theft, arson spree

A 19-year-old suspect is accused of going on a brief crime spree late Thursday night and early Friday in Joplin, setting a car on fire and breaking into another before committing the burglary of a business and torching its offices as well.
Police stopped and arrested Bridger A. Skye, of Baxter Springs, Kansas, about 1:52 a.m. Friday near Joplin Plaza at 1117 E. Seventh St., where a fire was discovered later and ultimately caused an estimated $50,000 damage to the offices of the TelePerformance call center.
Skye was charged Friday with first-degree arson, first-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, theft and knowingly burning a vehicle. He was being held without bond pending an initial court appearance.
The suspect's spree apparently began shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday with the setting of a Ford Focus on fire in the 800 block of South Vermont Avenue. According to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges, a witness at the scene identified Skye as the culprit, and police were looking for him when they received reports of thefts from vehicles taking place nearby in the 1100 block of East Seventh Street.
Police said in a news release that officers on patrol saturated the area but did not spot Skye leaving the area until shortly before 2 a.m. Friday.
A Ford Escape had been broken into in the area and a tote bag containing the credit cards, Social Security card and driver's license of the owner stolen, along with an iPhone and case containing a pair of pearl and diamond earrings worth $500. Some of the items taken from the car allegedly were found in Skye's possession. He also had with him a cooler and drinks that were subsequently determined to have been taken from the offices of TelePerformance.
In the course of the suspect's arrest, officers heard a fire alarm sounding in the strip mall, and the Joplin Fire Department was called to the scene at 2:23 a.m.
Firefighters encountered light smoke inside and found that the building's sprinkler system had been triggered. Multiple areas of fire damage were discovered inside TelePerformance, including three places where fires had been set but were put out by the sprinklers. The affidavit states that there was a janitor in the building at the time who had to leave the building to escape injury.
The fire destroyed several computers and monitors belonging to the business. The manager estimated property damage at $50,000, according to the affidavit.
Skye was captured on surveillance video breaking through a wall to gain entry to the business, according to the affidavit. The iPhone stolen from the Ford Escape had been left in the room where entry was gained. Several windows inside the business were broken to gain entry to its various offices.
Skye allegedly admitted to police that he broke into the business and set the fires in an effort to destroy the surveillance video evidence, according to the affidavit.
Shootings claim
Bridger Skye purportedly claimed to police to have been involved in three shootings in the 24-hour period preceding his arrest, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges he is facing.
As of Friday night, police had given no indication whether his claim had been substantiated.
