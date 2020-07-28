A Webb City teen was being held without bond Monday on charges stemming from an early morning vehicle pursuit in which two Joplin police cars were rammed before the fleeing suspect crashed into a utility pole.
Joplin police Capt. Will Davis said Hunter R. Sease, 18, was arrested following the pursuit.
Sease was charged in Jasper County with driving while intoxicated, third-degree assault of a special victim and resisting arrest, and in Newton County with first-degree assault of a special victim, first-degree property damage, resisting arrest and misdemeanor assault on a police animal.
Davis said the incident began when an officer attempted to stop a Ford Focus at 12th Street and Range Line Road for traffic violations and on suspicion of driving while impaired. The driver would not stop and a pursuit ensued east on Newman Road to Missouri Highway 249 and then south to Interstate 44, where the driver pulled over.
But the driver then put the car in reverse and struck two patrol cars. One officer and his police dog escaped serious injury, Davis said. But the driver continued to flee until he finally crashed into a utility pole near Seventh Street and Pearl Avenue in Joplin.
