A 17-year-old Joplin girl was arrested on a felony assault charge after she purportedly sprayed a 20-year-old woman in the face with pepper spray late Sunday night in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2426 S. Maiden Lane.
Police were called to the store's parking lot shortly after 11 p.m. regarding an alleged assault of Kierra D. Lewis. Capt. Will Davis said Lewis was sitting in a vehicle with a man when his ex-girlfriend, Lacey T. Radcliff, came up to the vehicle and sprayed her in the face. Davis said Lewis declined medical attention after the incident.
A police officer later stopped a vehicle at the Tanglewood Apartments on East 32nd Street and arrested Radcliff. She was charged Monday with third-degree assault.
