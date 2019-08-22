A 13-year-old boy who climbed onto the roof of a Joplin restaurant armed with a knife Thursday morning was detained by police without incident and referred to juvenile authorities.
An employee of Jimmy's Egg, 1611 S. Range Line Road, called police at 10:46 a.m. to report the matter.
Police Capt. Nick Jimenez said officers responded to the scene and were able to get the teen to come down. Jimenez said the report he had on the incident did not indicate that the boy made any threats or provided officers with any explanation about why he had climbed onto the roof.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.