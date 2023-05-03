A 17-year-old boy was detained in an investigation of a burglary Tuesday night at a Joplin storage business.
Police responded to a 6:28 p.m. report of a someone trespassing at a storage business at 2204 W. Third St., and found that there had been a break-in. A review of surveillance video footage revealed that a suspect had entered the business and shot at surveillance cameras with a BB gun.
A teen was later located at a residence, detained and transported to the Jasper County Juvenile Detention Center on burglary charges.
