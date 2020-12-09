A 13-year-old boy from Powell was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9 a.m. Wednesday on Cowan Ridge Road, 2 miles west of Powell in McDonald County, according to he Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The teen, whose name was not released due to his status as a juvenile, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
He was a passenger in a westbound vehicle driven by Kendra S. Reeves, 52, of Powell, that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.