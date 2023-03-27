A 14-year-old Webb City boy who led Joplin police on a vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning has been referred to juvenile authorities.
Capt. William Davis said an officer attempted to stop the Nissan Rogue at 3:23 a.m. near the intersection of Seventh Street and Picher Avenue for suspected intoxicated driving. A pursuit ensued that culminated in the crash and burning of the vehicle near the intersection of routes P and JJ near Carl Junction.
Carl Junction firefighters were called to the scene to put out the vehicle fire, and the boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, Davis said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.