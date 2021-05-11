An 18-year-old woman told police that she was robbed of her purse at gunpoint early Monday morning in the parking lot of an apartment complex n Joplin.
Lacey T. Radcliff was sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle at 12:23 a.m. in the parking lot of the Northpark Apartments on East Newman Road and talking to a friend when an occupant of another vehicle parked nearby approached and opened the door of her car and pulled her out at gunpoint, demanding her money.
The gunman took her purse, which contained cash, an iPhone and other belongings, and fled on foot. Sgt. Shawn Dodson of the Joplin Police Department said the victim told officers that the vehicle the gunman had exited also fled the lot and may have picked him up as it was leaving.
No arrests had been made in the case by Tuesday afternoon, Dodson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.