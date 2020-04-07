A 19-year-old Carthage man reported having been shot at early Sunday morning in Joplin by a driver who pulled up alongside him near 32nd Street and Arizona Avenue.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said the victim told police the shooting took place minutes after midnight Saturday. But he did not report the matter until he returned home to Carthage, Jimenez said.
No one was injured in the incident and no arrests had been made by Monday, Jimenez said.
