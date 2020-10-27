Police are investigating an attempted mugging Sunday on the southwest side of Joplin.
Keontre Guster, 18, told police that two male acquaintances pulled up to him in a car about noon Sunday near the intersection of 22nd Street and McCoy Avenue and demanded his headphones, cellphone and wallet at gunpoint. Capt. Will Davis said Guster told police that he refused to comply with their demands even when one of them put a gun to his head.
The suspects purportedly fired shots as they got back in their vehicle and drove off without any of the items they were trying to obtain.
Davis said the robbery attempt remained under investigation on Tuesday without any arrests having been made.
