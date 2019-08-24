A 13-year-old boy died Saturday after being swept into water near downtown Joplin, according to police.
Officers were called at 8:56 a.m. Saturday to an area near Fifth Street and Murphy Boulevard after receiving a report that a boy had been walking by the water and was pulled away by the current. Joplin police and water rescue crews from the Joplin and Redings Mill fire departments responded.
Police found the boy near a low-water bridge off of Murphy Boulevard, pulled him from the water and "started life-saving measures," according to a release. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
A preliminary report from the patrol said the teen fell into a drainage ditch with a strong current.
The death is under investigation by Joplin police and the highway patrol.
