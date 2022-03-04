A 16-year-old Joplin girl testified this week that her mother beat her about the head with a clothes hanger and choked her because she thought she had stolen her pills.
The teen was the lone witness called by the prosecutor's office at a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court at the conclusion of which Marlus L. Kimbrough, 51, was ordered to stand trial on counts of second-degree and third-degree domestic assault.
Kimbrough's daughter told the court that her mother was drunk when she got home from high school Oct. 26, and she started yelling at her and accusing her of taking her pills. The girl said she told her she had not taken the pills, but her mother grabbed a cloth-covered metal hanger and began hitting her about the head with it.
The daughter said her mother's boyfriend stepped in between them, trying to intervene but forcing the girl up against a wall in the process, where her mother tried to choke her, hindering her ability to breathe.
The girl acknowledged under cross-examination by defense attorney Jared Stilley that she did not require medical treatment for any injury sustained in the altercation and that she has called her mother names and gotten into trouble at school in the past for being disrespectful.
The girl said she has been living with an older sister instead of her mother since the altercation. Kimbrough faces a misdemeanor count of assault as well as the two felony counts in the case accusing her of spitting in the face of a second daughter who was present at the time.
The judge set her initial appearance in a trial division of the court for March 23.
