A 16-year-old driver of a semitruck was killed and another teen moderately injured about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Route UU, about a tenth of a mile north of Phelps in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The patrol identified the fatality victim only by age and that he was from Mount Vernon. A 14-year-old occupant of the truck was flown by air ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries.
The patrol reported that the southbound truck traveled off the road and overturned.
• A Carthage man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 44, about 3 miles west of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
David M. Shields, 71, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
The patrol reported that the eastbound Shields vehicle ran off the road and overturned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.