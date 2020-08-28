Joplin police took four teens into custody following an altercation at a liquor store Wednesday afternoon after which they chased a man and one of them allegedly pulled a gun on him.
Capt. Will Davis said the incident at Discount Smokes & Liquor, 1804 E. Seventh St., began when David W. Galbraith, 55, of Joplin, was approached by a younger man who took offense with something Galbraith said. The confrontation continued outside the store and led to three young men chasing Galbraith to a nearby car lot, where one of them purportedly pulled out a handgun and "racked" it.
Davis said the confrontation basically ended there, with no shots fired and no injuries reported. The young men climbed into a Mercedes Benz sport utility vehicle and were leaving the scene when police stopped them. A search of the vehicle allegedly turned up two stolen firearms, some marijuana and alprazolam pills, Davis said.
Andreis S. Gaines, 18, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon. Gerald A. Russell, 18, of Racine, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance. A 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy also were taken into custody but no felony charges were filed on either of them. The boy was referred to juvenile authorities.
Davis said the one of the youths told an officer that the incident began when Galbraith used a racial slur.
