A Marionville woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday on County Road 2200, a mile south of Marionville in Lawrence County, accoridng to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sherri R. Thorton, 32, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries.
She was a passenger in an eastbound car driven by A Tammy F. Herndon, 40, of Marionville, that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 3:20 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 60, a mile east of Neosho in Newton County, according to the patrol.
Drivers Alex E. Monzon Mazariegos, 21, of Carthage, and Paul S. Wilson, 72, of Stella, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries. Christopher R. Wilson, a 24-year-old occupant of Wilson's car, was taken to the same hospital with serious injuries, while a third occupant, Sherry L. Wilson, 70, was taken there with minor injuries.
The collision took place when the Wilson's northbound car entered the path of Monzon Mazariegos' eastbound vehicle, the patrol said.
• Two teenagers from Cassville were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 7 p.m. Monday on Farm Road 2180, about 3 miles east of Cassville in Barry County, the state patrol said.
A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old both were taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with moderate injuries.
They were passengers in an eastbound vehicle driven by another 16-year-old boy that ran off the gravel road and struck several trees, the patrol said.
- Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 10:12 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 49, about 4 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Stephen P. Butts, 36, of Aurora, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries. Jaynelle, M. Boden, 55, of Story City, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to the same hospital with moderate injuries.
Butts was driving a southbound car that sideswiped Boden's southbound vehicle, causing Boden's vehicle to overturn and Butts' car to run off the road and strike a tree, the patrol said.
• A Kanas City, Missouri, man was injured in a motorcycle accident at 2:50 p.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 37, a mile north of Pierce City in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Gary W. Sims, 48, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Sims was riding a southbound motorcycle that ran off a curve at a high speed, the patrol said.
