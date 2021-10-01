A 61-year-old man from Texas died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident at 10:10 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 76, 5 miles east of Cassville in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Russell Janecka, of Victoria, Texas, was pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital Cassville where he was taken following the accident, the patrol said. His body was transported to Fohn Funeral Home, Cassville.
Janecka was riding an eastbound motorcycle that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
• A Duenweg man suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle accident at 8:20 a.m. Friday on Cimmarron Road, 5 miles east of Duenweg in Jasper County, the patrol said.
Dennis J. Tyndall, 45, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, the patrol said.
Tyndall was driving a westbound Chevrolet Sonic that ran off the road, struck an embankment and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Neosho resident sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 2:35 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 60, 5 miles east of Granby in Newton County, the patrol said.
Luis Vargas, 47, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West, the patrol said.
Vargas was driving an eastbound Chevrolet Camaro that began hydroplaning and ran off the left side of the road before returning to the roadway and hitting a westbound semi-truck operated by Hajrudin Dzilic, 48, of Kansas City, Missouri, the patrol said.
• A Southwest City woman sustained minor injuries at 1:05 a.m. Friday when she was struck by a car on private property along Missouri Highway 43, a mile north of Southwest City, the patrol said.
Ana M. Velasquez Gonzalez, 31, was taken to Integris Hospital in Grove, Oklahoma, the patrol said.
She was traversing a cross walk on foot when a Honda Accord driven by Luis A. Escobar, 31, of Anderson, struck her, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.