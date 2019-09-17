Police are investigating a theft of several items, including an Xbox video gaming system, from the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri in Joplin.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said the theft is believed to have taken place late Saturday night while the club was closed. Food, drinks and a digital camera were stolen in addition to the Xbox system.
Video surveillance showed a single suspect involved who gained entry through the front door of the club at 317 S. Comingo Ave. There was no forced entry, Jimenez said.
