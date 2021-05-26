Two thieves in a stolen truck ripped open an ATM this past weekend outside a Joplin bank and made off with about $50,000, according to the Joplin Police Department.
The heist took place about 6 a.m. Saturday in a drive-thru lane of Community Bank & Trust at 414 E. 32nd St.
A passing driver reported seeing two men, in what the witness believed was a green-over-gray pickup truck, backed up to the ATM and intent on getting into its contents.
“It only took them about two minutes,” Joplin police Sgt. Shawn Dodson said.
He said the men got out and hammered on the ATM before applying a tow strap and pulling it apart with the truck to get to its cash canisters.
Dodson said the men were dressed in black with hoods of their sweatshirts pulled up and their faces covered.
The truck — a late 1990s model Ford pickup — was subsequently spotted by officers working the Joplin Memorial Run later the same day where it had been abandoned near 24th Street and Grand Avenue. Dodson said the owner of the truck was not aware it had been stolen until officers showed up at his residence.
The bank estimated the theft at $50,000, according to police.
