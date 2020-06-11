A federal judge sentenced a Webb City man Thursday to more than 13 years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool assessed Aaron S. Sutten, 35, a prison term of 13 years and four months without parole at a sentencing hearing in federal court in Springfield. Sutten is the third defendant to plead guilty and be sent to prison in a meth trafficking case prosecuted by the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield.
Sutten was arrested Aug. 11, 2018, when Joplin police contacted him and 28-year-old co-defendant Shawna M. Smith, of Joplin, as the two met in the parking lot of a hotel on the south side of the city. Officers searched Sutten's car and seized 83.66 grams of meth and 3.63 grams of black tar heroin discovered in a backpack. A search of Smith's car turned up another 23.38 grams of meth and a digital scale.
Their arrests led to a search of a hotel room Smith was sharing with co-defendant Kiley R. McDonald, 30, of Joplin. A bag containing 146.39 grams of meth was found on a bed in the room, and three mobile phones, drug paraphernalia and a wireless camera detector also were seized, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
McDonald was sentenced in February to eight years without parole; Smith was sentenced in March to three years without parole.
