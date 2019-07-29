A third defendant was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for his role in a Joplin home-invasion robbery that resulted in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Taven Williams.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Azaiah T. Forester, 21, of Columbus, Kansas, concurrent terms of 15 years on convictions for second-degree murder and first-degree robbery at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Forester and co-defendant Brock D. Robinson, 21, pleaded guilty Sept. 24 in plea agreements requiring them to testify against third co-defendant Erik T. Jones, 24. Robinson and Jones, also of Columbus, were sentenced previously to 15 years in prison.
Joplin police believe the three defendants and a fourth still-unidentified participant went to the home of Paul Haney in the 2300 block of East Zora Street on the night of Jan. 29, 2017, looking to rob Haney of several pounds of marijuana. Williams tried to come to the aid of Haney when he heard the robbery was taking place and was fatally shot in the chest. Haney, 19 at the time, survived a gunshot to his shoulder.
Robinson claimed not to have been in on any planning of the robbery attempt. He said at his sentencing that he thought he was going to Haney's with the others to buy a pound of marijuana. But Jones handed him a gun and ordered him to confront Haney's roommate and the roommate's girlfriend as they were coming out of the residence, he told the court.
Robinson claimed it was Jones who was running the show, and who ultimately shot and killed Williams.
Prosecutor Theresa Kenney has acknowledged that it remains uncertain which of the three defendants killed Williams. But Robinson admitted that he shot Haney. All participants in the crime fled the scene and avoided arrest for two months.
Haney and his girlfriend were asleep when the would-be robbers arrived at their residence and stopped his roommate, Paris Skaggs, and Skaggs' girlfriend as they were coming out of the house and forced them back inside at gunpoint. The girlfriend screamed at the sight of the masked men, awakening Haney, who got up and armed himself with a gun, according to witness accounts pieced together by police.
Haney asked his girlfriend to call for help as he peeked out of the bedroom and saw the intruders entering the home. She called a friend to tell him what was happening, and the friend informed Williams when Williams happened to call him just after his conversation with Haney's girlfriend.
Williams hurried to Haney's address to come to his aid but ended up being fatally shot.
The suspects later told police they stole several pounds of marijuana and $400 cash. Haney acknowledged the theft of 12 to 15 guns to police, but he has never acknowledged the theft of any marijuana.
The defendants came to the attention of Joplin police when Jones was stopped in the early morning hours of March 30, 2017, in downtown Joplin on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. A handgun discovered in the truck he was driving matched the serial number of one of the guns reported stolen in the home-invasion robbery and slaying.
As was done in Robinson's case, the prosecutor's office dismissed related counts of armed criminal action at Forester's sentencing because of a conflict between his plea deal and state law. The plea agreement called for concurrent sentences on all four charges. But state law requires sentences on armed criminal action convictions to run consecutively with other sentences for related crimes.
