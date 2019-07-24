NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge has ordered a third defendant to stand trial on assault and burglary charges in connection with the beating of a 57-year-old man Oct. 9 at his residence near Seneca.
Associate Judge Christina Rhoades ruled at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Jamie L. Haiar, 27, of Neosho, to stand trial on counts of first-degree assault and first-degree burglary.
Haiar and Jameson Schubert, 27, of Neosho, and Dalton J. Starr, 26, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma, are accused of forcing their way into the home of Dwight Ferguson on Redbud Road and assaulting him. Ferguson has testified in court that he suffered an orbital bone fracture and other facial injuries in the attack and was left with lingering psychological and memory issues stemming from the incident.
Schubert allegedly began punching Ferguson when the three men entered his home while Starr told a woman who was staying a few days with the victim's roommate that the beating would stop when she gave them the dope they were seeking. According to the affidavit, the woman, Sara Harris, told them that Ferguson's roommate had the dope just to get Schubert to stop punching Ferguson.
Ferguson was acquainted with Starr and had met Haiar previously but did not know Schubert. Harris told an investigator with the Newton County Sheriff's Department that Haiar was the one who knocked on the door. Ferguson opened the door to see who was there and they pushed their way in, according to the affidavit. Harris, who had dated Starr at one time, told the investigator that when she tried to stop Schubert from punching Ferguson, Starr grabbed her and pushed her down on a couch, and that Starr also punched Ferguson.
Schubert and Starr were bound over for trial at preliminary hearings in December and March, respectively. Schubert's case is set for trial Aug. 28 and Starr's case for Sept. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.