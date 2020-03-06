LAMAR, Mo. — A third family member has been charged with playing a role in the bomb threat Wednesday that forced evacuation of the Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar.
Lamar police Chief Rusty Rives said Larry C. Gates, 42, was arrested Friday and charged with making a terrorist threat in the first degree. Gates is the brother of Jason A. Gates, 40, and son of Terrie R. Walker, 61, who were arrested Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the matter.
All three family members remain in custody on no bond warrants pending initial court appearances.
Rives clarified prior news reports that the threat was made in a call to the Barton County 911 Center. He said there were actually two calls made directly to the hospital in which the caller claimed there was a bomb in the building. The hospital subsequently notified the dispatch center of the threats, and a decision was made to evacuate the hospital.
Rives said the mother is believed to have placed both calls.
"The sons basically convinced their mom to make the call(s) on their behalf," Rives said.
He said neither the sons nor the mother had any disagreement or issue with the hospital or anyone at the hospital. He said the calls were made instead for "personal reasons," which he declined to reveal at this stage in the investigation and prosecution of the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.