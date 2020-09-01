The last of three Joplin teens charged in the 2019 robbery and kidnapping of another young man at gunpoint pleaded guilty Monday and was assessed the same suspended sentence with shock incarceration time that his co-defendants received.
Cayden B. Garvin, 19, pleaded guilty as charged in Jasper County Circuit Court to first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping in a plea agreement allowing 10-year suspended terms with five years of supervised probation. Circuit Judge David Mouton accepted the plea deal, assessed the defendant 120 days of shock incarceration and placed him on probation with credit for already having served that amount of time in jail.
On Sept. 28, 2019, Garvin and Trevin C. Dicks, 18, took 20-year-old Preston Valentine at gunpoint from a location on South Main Street in Joplin to his residence where they made him take off his clothes before beating him and using a stun gun on him. They ultimately robbed him of several hundred dollars and his cellphone, recording a portion of the crime on a cellphone and posting the video on the social media site Snapchat.
A third defendant, Ryan L. Mace-Canterbury, 18, was not present during the assault and robbery but participated by providing the others the weapons they used and by instructing and encouraging them via text messages both before and during commission of the crimes.
Dicks and Mace-Canterbury both pleaded guilty to the same two counts of kidnapping and robbery earlier this year and received suspended sentences with 120 days of shock time in jail.
