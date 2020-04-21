COLUMBUS, Kan. — A third suspect in a January burglary of some storage units in Riverton was arrested this past weekend by investigators with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.
Detectives served a search warrant late Friday night at 2107 E. North 10th St. in Baxter Springs, seizing suspected stolen property as well as undisclosed amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.
Although he was not at the address at the time, Charles E. Miller III, 60, was located later and taken into custody on charges related to the search, including possession of stolen property, cocaine, meth and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.
It was the second search warrant served, and Miller the third suspect arrested in the investigation of a burglary of several storage units in Riverton. A property at 7227 Southeast Catbird Lane was searched April 16, and Robert Ferguson, 43, and Tammy Hamm, 43, arrested on charges of receiving stolen property, and possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
Tools, furniture and personal belongings were taken in the burglary.
