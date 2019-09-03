Joplin police are investigating the theft of three all-terrain vehicles from a business on Coyote Drive.
Police were called Tuesday morning to S&H Farm Supply at 4060 Coyote Drive regarding a burglary involving the theft of ATVs valued at a total of about $42,000. The vehicles were described as a 2019 Green Classic Intimidator, a 2019 GC1K Intimidator and a Green GCV1K Crew Intimidator.
Police are asking that anyone with information about the theft to call the department at 417-623-3131.
