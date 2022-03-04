The cases of three defendants scheduled for preliminary hearings Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on felony domestic assault charges were dismissed when their victims did not show up to testify against them.
The Jasper County prosecutor's office dismissed a count of second-degree domestic assault that James M. Morehead, 41, of Webb City, was facing in connection with an incident May 9 involving his girlfriend.
A probable-cause affidavit stated that Morehead threw her to the ground and choked her with his hands.
The prosecutor's office also dismissed a count of second-degree domestic assault that had been filed on Kenneth F. Bevis, 30, of Sarcoxie, in connection with a domestic disturbance Aug. 25 involving the defendant's wife.
Bevis purportedly got drunk and grabbed his wife by the throat and choked her, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge.
Associate Judge Joseph Hensley dismissed two felony domestic assault counts on Austin M. Alves, 25, of Carl Junction, when his victim failed to show up to testify at his preliminary hearing and the prosecutor's office declined to dismiss his charges.
Alves was accused of grabbing his estranged wife by her wrists and pinning her against a refrigerator with his forearm during an altercation Oct. 5 at her residence in Carl Junction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.