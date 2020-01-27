Two Carthage residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 9:10 a.m. Monday on County Road 110, about 3 miles south of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Donald A. Perkins, 85, and his passenger, Juanita Perkins, 78, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Carthage. His injuries were listed as moderate and hers as minor.
Their northbound sport utility vehicle was sideswiped by a southbound car driven by Tara A. Petersen, 31, of Carthage, when Petersen's car crossed the centerline, the patrol said.
• A Pierce City woman suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 10:55 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 60, about 5 miles east of Granby in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Sharon F. Miller, 73, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
She was a passenger in an eastbound car driven by Michael M. Millert, 42, of Neosho, who was attempting to make a left turn when their vehicle was struck by an eastbound car driven by Eric S. Dye, 45, of Monett, the patrol said.
