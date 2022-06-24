A Joplin teen sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 1:15 p.m. Thursday on County Road 225, two miles north of Purcell in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Kelsie D. Williams, 18, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, the state patrol said.
She was a passenger in a southbound Kia Spectra driven by a 17-year-old girl from Joplin that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said. The driver's name was not released due to her status as a juvenile.
• A Neosho woman sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 2:10 p.m. Friday on Interstate 49, just north of Neosho, the state patrol said.
Cheryl H. Brown, 62, was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital, the patrol said.
She was driving a southbound Mazda 3 that ran into the rear of a Mazda CX7 driven by Christopher S. McReynolds, 49, of Neosho, who was stopped at a traffic light, the patrol said.
• A truck driver from Mississippi sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 10:15 p.m. Thursday on Route P, three miles north of Verona in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Nelson C. McKering, 50, of Raleigh, Mississippi, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Aurora, the patrol said.
He was driving a southbound semitruck that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
