A Southwest City man sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 9:30 p.m. Monday on Stone Road near the intersection with Walker Road, less than three miles northeast of Southwest City in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Justin L. Pogue, 35, was taken to Integris Hospital in Grove, Oklahoma, the state patrol said.
Pogue was a passenger in a westbound Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Nathan A. Womack, 34, of Southwest City, that ran off the road and struck a utility pole, the patrol said.
• Two people sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday on Route C, four miles east of Purdy in Barry County, the state patrol said.
The driver, John D. Mullins, 63, of Verona, and passenger John S. Williams, 45, of Aurora, were taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, the patrol said.
Their eastbound International trash truck ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
